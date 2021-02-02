Possible murder-suicide under investigation on Indy’s southeast side

INDIANAPOLIS — Police are investigating after a man and woman were found dead on Indy’s southeast side Tuesday afternoon.

The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department said the incident happened in the 8000 block of Meadow Lane on a report of suspicious activity. They found a man and woman with apparent trauma. Both were pronounced dead on the scene.

While the deaths remain under investigation, homicide detectives believe it was a murder-suicide. The Marion County Coroner’s Office will assist and determine the exact manner and cause of death.

Anyone with information is asked to call the IMPD Homicide Office at 317-327-3475 or Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-8477.