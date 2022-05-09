EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) – Authorities are investigating a vehicle found in Evansville that may be connected to an escaped Alabama jail inmate and a wanted corrections officer.

Police say Vicky White drove to the Lauderdale County Detention Center in Florence, Alabama on April 29, telling colleagues she was taking inmate Casey White to the courthouse for a mental evaluation. Authorities say there was no mental evaluation scheduled. Police say they found the police cruiser used by Vicky White was abandoned in an area near the detention center.

An SUV purchased by Vicky white was impounded in rural Tennessee.

Law enforcement is not saying where the car was found or why they think there may be a connection to the escape. Eyewitness News is working to learn more about the investigation, we will update this story as we learn more.

This is a developing story.