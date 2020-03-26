Portion of Monon Trail closes in Carmel because people aren’t following social distancing requirements

CARMEL, Ind. – A portion of the Monon Trail is closed in Carmel because people aren’t following social distancing requirements.

Carmel Mayor Jim Brainard made the announcement Thursday morning. He said overcrowding on the trail hinders compliance with social distancing restrictions in place during the coronavirus quarantine.

As a result, the portion of the trail between Gradle Drive to the south and Main Street to the north will be closed until further notice. Also, seating and equipment is being removed from Midtown Plaza to further deter people from gathering there.

“I ask for trail users to please practice social distancing on the remaining 230 miles of trails and paths we have in Carmel so that those can remain open. It is so important to our mental health to get out and enjoy the fresh air, but we must do so responsibly,” said Brainard.

“The congestion on the Monon Greenway during the warm weather yesterday made it clear that there were many people in violation of those orders. As even warmer weather approaches, we find this measure necessary to reduce the temptation of people to get together as the quarantine continues,” said Carmel Police Chief Jim Barlow.

The closure will be enforced by Carmel police.