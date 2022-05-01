INDIANAPOLIS — Beginning Monday, May 2, DPW expects to close Fort Wayne Avenue between Delaware and Alabama Streets for two-way traffic conversion.

Southwest traffic will be redirected to south on Alabama Street, west on North Street and north on Delaware Street to then reconnect with Fort Wayne Ave. Residents of Fort Wayne will still have access to properties during construction.

When the project is complete, Fort Wayne Ave. will feature one traffic lane in each direction, along with sidewalk and ADA ramp repairs. Fort Wayne Ave. is expected to re-open late August.