Popular in Indy, muralist Muck Rock paints tributes to Kobe Bryant in LA

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — Within hours of Kobe Bryant's death, murals honoring the fallen star began popping up all across Los Angeles. Muralist, Muck Rock, created several of those murals, including one just hours after his death.

Her real name is Jules Muck, and she lives in LA, but is known throughout Indy for her work. Most notable her Larry Bird piece in Fountain Square and Dolly Parton in Fletcher Place. Her work can be seen in over 100 murals in the city, both public and private.

"First time I went to Indy was like two years ago, and I did seven murals in one day," explained Muck.

She works extremely fast. Within the first six hours of his death, Muck had already completed her first mural of Kobe and his daughter Gianna. She says it took longer to find a wall than to finish it, adding that she did the piece in an hour-and-a-half.

"For me it was really intense writing the 'Daddy's Girl' part," says Muck describing her first piece, "I put a banner next to it. I said, "Forever Daddy's girl."

Demand for her work continued as the days past. She finished seven more Kobe murals before having to stop.

"I actually told people we have to stop because it's making me kind of emotional," says Muck.

With no memorial or grave site at the time, Muck Rock believes murals like hers are crucial to ease the pain.

“They meet up with other people that feel that way, and I think that's how healing really begins,” describes Muck.