Popular Georgia Peach Truck returns to Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS – Good news for peach lovers! The very popular Peach Truck Tour is returning to central Indiana in July.

The coronavirus isn’t stopping the Peach Truck from hitting the road for its annual summer tour, bringing Georgia peaches to consumers across the country.

The Nashville-based fruit delivery service unveiled its tour schedule today, along with new health and safety precautions and procedures amid the coronavirus pandemic.

They’ve moved exclusively to online pre-orders for all stops, so customers won’t be able to line up at the truck and buy peaches as they’ve done in the past.

Instead, customers must preorder a box five days before their city’ stop. They will receive a confirmation email with a specific pickup time.

The Peach Truck is scheduled to visit central Indiana in mid-July.

You can find more information about the tour dates and preordering her.