PopCon returns to in-person event for film, anime, gaming fans

INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis’ own pop culture convention, PopCon, is back downtown, after being virtual last year. It begins on Friday.

Fans can expect to see everything they are used to enjoying. Just recently, organizers say the Indiana Convention Center lifted many of its COVID restrictions, so people will have an experience very close to pre-pandemic.

The convention has just about all things people love about pop culture, from sci-fi to anime, tv and movies, comics and cosplay. There is a little something for everyone.

Owner and co-creator Carl Doninger says there have been a lot of moving pieces with many of the guidelines changing the week leading up to their event.

“We have been given the greenlight kind of to not have any COVID protocols. And we’re the first event back in the convention center for that to be true. All the major public entrances are going to be open. But we as an event are encouraging people to take their own precautions and come in and feel comfortable taking their own precautions with their own personal protection equipment. And we really want everybody to feel safe. If they prefer to be socially distant, we will facilitate that.”

The international film festival will be in person for the first time since it was created last year. They have about 100 movie submissions from 21 different countries around the world.

Doninger says they are happy to be back to in-person.

“You can see the cavernous space behind me that’s going to be full of people. The community thrives on being around other people from the community and you just can’t do that virtually. Not for very long at least, and we’ve been doing it for way too long.”

They’ll also have laser tag, board games, video games and a virtual reality experience. As well as many celebrities from popular shows and movies.

If you’re interested in going you can find information about tickets and pricing here.