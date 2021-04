This picture taken on November 17, 2020 shows a syringe and a bottle reading “Vaccine Covid-19. (Photo by JOEL SAGET/AFP via Getty Images)

INDIANAPOLIS — An Indianapolis church is helping people get vaccinated in time to spend Easter with family.

New Era Church is hosting a pop-up clinic in partnership with Oak Street Health Saturday, offering 100 first dose vaccinations. The clinic is taking place from 9 a.m. until 2 p.m.

Lead pastor at the church, Dr. Clarence Moore, says they are hosting the clinic in an attempt to increase vaccination rates for Black Hoosiers.

The church is located at 517 W. 30th Street in Indianapolis.