INDIANAPOLIS — A fan-favorite event is back at the Indiana Convention Center this weekend.

It’s the 10th anniversary for PopCon Indy, an event that celebrates all things pop culture in one weekend.

“We absolutely love Indianapolis,” Carl Doninger, one of the co-owners, said. “We are from Indianapolis, and we are the only local large pop culture convention. We love being in Indianapolis.”

This year at PopCon Indy, fans can enjoy everything including celebrities, anime, cosplay, interactive games, virtual reality experiences, and much more.

With over 300 vendors participating this year, and thousands of fans coming together, organizers say this may be the best year yet.

“Comics, anime, art, fantasy, sci-fi… Anything that geeks you out, we got it! Doninger said.

For more information, click here. And for tickets, click here.