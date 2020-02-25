Worried Democrats hurry to slow front-runner Sanders

AUSTIN, TX – FEBRUARY 23: Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) speaks during a campaign rally at Vic Mathias Shores Park on February 23, 2020 in Austin, Texas. With early voting underway in Texas, Sanders is holding four rallies in the delegate-rich state this weekend before traveling on to South Carolina. Texas holds their primary on Super Tuesday March 3rd, along with over a dozen other states. (Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images)

HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C. (AP) — Worried Democrats on Monday intensified their assault against the party’s presidential front-runner, Bernie Sanders, as the Vermont senator marched toward South Carolina’s weekend primary eyeing a knockout blow.

At least two candidates, Pete Buttigieg and Mike Bloomberg, reinforced their anti-Sanders rhetoric with paid attack ads for the first time. And a new political action group was spending big to undermine Sanders’ standing with African American voters.

“Socialist Bernie Sanders is promising a lot of free stuff,” says a brochure sent to 200,000 black voters in South Carolina by The Big Tent Project, a new PAC trying to derail Sanders’ candidacy. “Nominating Bernie means we reelect Trump. We can’t afford Bernie Sanders.”

While uncoordinated, the multi-pronged broadside just five days before South Carolina’s first-in-the-South primary represents the Democrats’ most aggressive attempt to knock Sanders down. It reflects growing concern within his party that the self-described democratic socialist is tightening his grip on the presidential nomination while they fear he’s too extreme to defeat President Donald Trump this fall.

It also underscores the precarious state of Joe Biden’s campaign. The former vice president has long been viewed as the unquestioned front-runner in South Carolina because of his support from black voters. But as the contest nears, Sanders is also making a strong play here. If he can eat into Biden’s base of support, that would raise fundamental questions about the future of Biden’s candidacy.

Biden still predicted he would win “by plenty” in Saturday’s contest, the first with a sizable black population to weigh in.

“I know I can,” Biden said when asked whether he can notch his first victory of the primary season.

Regardless of whether Sanders scores an upset in South Carolina, polls suggest he will perform well when more than a dozen states vote in the March 3 Super Tuesday contests. That’s when critics fear Sanders could build an insurmountable delegate lead.

Reflecting his growing focus on Sanders in recent days, Buttigieg released his first attack ad of the 2020 campaign. In the ad, which began running Monday as part of the former South Bend mayor’s multi-million-dollar South Carolina advertising campaign, Buttigieg highlights Sanders’ call for a government-financed health care system as a example of the Democratic front-runner’s “polarization.”

At the same time, Bloomberg released a new ad assailing Sanders’ record on gun control, citing Sanders’ endorsement by the National Rifle Association’s when he first ran for Congress decades ago.

While he once had the NRA’s backing, Sanders proudly proclaims his “F” rating from the pro-gun organization now. And just last week, several gun control advocates who survived the Parkland, Florida, school shooting endorsed him.

Still, Bloomberg tweeted, “The NRA paved the road to Washington for Bernie Sanders. We deserve a president who is not beholden to the gun lobby.”

Billionaire activist Tom Steyer has yet to spend money on an anti-Sanders campaign, but he went after him by name on Monday before more than 100 voters at a breakfast in Hilton Head.

Steyer warned: “We can’t nominate someone who is going to divide us.”

Asked by a voter how he would beat Sanders, Steyer declared himself just as progressive as the Vermont senator.

“In lots of things, I’m more progressive than Bernie Sanders,” said Steyer, who has spent millions from his personal fortune to combat climate change and encourage Trump’s impeachment.

There were new signs Monday that Sanders’ emergence as the possible face of the Democratic Party in 2020 would cause problems for vulnerable House and Senate candidates across the country.

Republicans working to win back the House majority jumped on comments Sanders made in a CBS News “60 Minutes” segment aired Sunday in which he praised the late Cuban ruler Fidel Castro for establishing what Sanders called a “massive literacy program” when he took power.

The House GOP campaign arm called on several House Democrats — including three facing reelection this fall in South Florida — to say if they’d support Sanders should he become the nominee. Members including Rep. Donna Shalala weren’t happy.

“I’m hoping that in the future, Senator Sanders will take time to speak to some of my constituents before he decides to sing the praises of a murderous tyrant like Fidel Castro,” the first-term Democrat tweeted.

Sanders was also in a dispute with the American Israel Public Affairs Committee, an establishment group that advocates for strong U.S.-Israel relations. Sanders said he would skip the group’s conference because he was concerned about the event giving airtime to “leaders who express bigotry and oppose basic Palestinian rights.”

Jonathan Greenblatt, CEO of the Anti-Defamation League, called that characterization “offensive” and “irresponsible.”

Rep. Elaine Luria, a Jewish Democratic from the Super Tuesday state of Virginia, urged Sanders to “reconsider his derogatory remarks.”

Watching the tumult from afar during a trip to India, Trump predicted a long and messy primary season ahead for his rivals.

“It could go to the convention, it really could,” Trump said. “They are going to take it away from Crazy Bernie, they are not going to let him win.”

He added: “I actually think he would be tougher than most of the other candidates because he is like me, but I have a much bigger base.”

