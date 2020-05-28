Trump announces via Twitter commitment of millions in USDOT funds for Indiana transit projects

WASHINGTON, DC – MAY 28: U.S. President Donald Trump speaks in the Oval Office before signing an executive order related to regulating social media on May 28, 2020 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Doug Mills-Pool/Getty Images)

INDIANAPOLIS — President Donald Trump on Thursday announced via Twitter that millions of dollars are being committed to Indiana by the U.S. Department of Transportation for public transit.

In one tweet, Trump said Indiana will receive $77.5 million for a “‘game-changing’ transit project to provide fast and frequent service to the people of Indianapolis and Lawrence.”

Big announcement for the State of Indiana! $77.5M committed in @USDOT funds for a “game-changing” transit project to provide fast and frequent service to the people of Indianapolis and Lawrence. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 28, 2020

A minute later, Trump posted another tweet stating Indiana will receive $100 million from the U.S. Department of Transportation to fund transit for the South Shore Line to connect residents around the state and the Chicago area. Trump mentioned the project will help people access jobs and reduce traffic. He added that Governor Eric Holcomb has “worked very hard on this project.”

Indiana is set to receive $100M in @USDOT transit funds for the @southshoreline to connect people to jobs around the State and the Chicago-area and help cut down on traffic. @GovHolcomb has worked very hard on this project! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 28, 2020

Further details on the projects have not yet been released, but Trump posted several additional tweets announcing the commitment of millions in funds for projects in other states.