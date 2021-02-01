Several Indiana mayors sign letter endorsing Biden’s COVID-19 relief plan

US President Joe Biden meets with Republican Senators to discuss a coronavirus relief plan at the Oval office of the White House in Washington, DC, on February 1, 2021. (Photo by SAUL LOEB/AFP via Getty Images)

INDIANAPOLIS — Over 400 mayors across the country, including five in Indiana, signed a letter endorsing President Joe Biden’s COVID-19 relief plan and its direct fiscal assistance to cities.

The letter addresses Speaker Nancy Pelosi, Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, Republican Leader Kevin McCarthy and Republican Leader Mitch McConnell.

“On behalf of The United States Conference of Mayors, we urge you to take immediate action on comprehensive coronavirus relief legislation, including providing direct fiscal assistance to all cities, which is long overdue,” reads the letter’s first paragraph. “President Biden’s American Rescue Plan contains such assistance as part of an aggressive strategy to contain the virus, increase access to life-saving vaccines, and create a foundation for sustainable and inclusive recovery.”

The letter goes on to state that the “$350 billion in direct relief to state and local governments included in President Biden’s American Rescue Plan would allow cities to preserve critical public sector jobs and help drive our economic recovery. Providing direct, flexible aid to cities is the most efficient and immediate way to help families and their communities who have been suffering for far too long.”

The letter also shows support for “President Biden’s proposal to mount a national vaccination program and the provision of additional resources to cities to bolster our efforts to contain the spread of the virus.”

Hoosier mayors to sign the letter include Indianapolis Mayor Joe Hogsett, Carmel Mayor Jim Brainard, Anderson Mayor Thomas Broderick, Jr., Gary Mayor Jerome Prince and New Albany Mayor Jeff Gahan.

When asked for comment, Mayor Hogsett’s office released the following statement:

“A comprehensive rescue plan that includes direct fiscal assistance to cities will mean more resources and flexibility to better position Indianapolis to recover and thrive. The Mayor has long been a proponent of additional direct funding to local governments.“

Below is a copy of the full letter along with signatures: