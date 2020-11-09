Senator Young quarantines after contact with staff member who tested positive for coronavirus

Republican Senator Todd Young (R-IN) speaks during a press conference after Supreme Court nominee Judge Amy Coney Barrett was confirmed by the Senate as the 115th justice to the Supreme Court on Capitol Hill, October 26, 2020 in Washington, DC. (Photo by OLIVIER DOULIERY/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

INDIANAPOLIS — U.S. Senator Todd Young is in quarantine after meeting with a staff member last week who has since tested positive for COVID-19, his office announced Monday in a press release.

Senator Young is halting all in-person activities until further notice.

“Out of an abundance of caution, I have decided to self-quarantine to protect the health and safety of my fellow Hoosiers, Senate colleagues, and staff,” Young said in a statement. “I am feeling healthy, working from home, and not experiencing any symptoms, but I will be tested this week and halt all in-person activities until further notice.“