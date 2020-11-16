Senator Young cleared to return to Washington following negative tests

Sen. Todd Young (R-IN) arrives for the weekly Senate Republican policy luncheon in the Hart Senate Office Building on Capitol Hill June 09, 2020 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

INDIANAPOLIS — U.S. Senator Todd Young has been cleared by his doctor to return to Washington, D.C. Tuesday and resume Senate business after testing negative for COVID-19 twice, his office announced Monday in a press release.

On November 9, Young’s office announced that the senator was in quarantine after meeting with a staff member the previous week who later tested positive for the virus.

“I appreciate all the kind messages I’ve received, and I look forward to returning to Washington to push for more relief for Hoosiers who are hurting as a result of this pandemic,” Senator Young said. “I encourage all Hoosiers to remain vigilant and continue to take this virus seriously.”