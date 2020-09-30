SCOTUS nominee meets with Indiana’s US senators

This image provided by Rachel Malehorn shows Judge Amy Coney Barrett in Milwaukee, on Aug. 24, 2018. (Rachel Malehorn, rachelmalehorn.smugmug.com, via AP)

INDIANAPOLIS– Former Indiana U.S. Senator Joe Donnelly is on the fence about his support for Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett. However, current U.S. Senators Mike Braun and Todd Young strongly back this nomination.

After sharing an elbow bump with Barrett in D.C. Wednesday, Todd Young said, “I’m really proud to be here with Judge Amy Coney Barrett. I think she understands the role of a judge is to interpret the law as written and not to legislate from the bench.”

Sen. Braun agreed shortly after his talk with Barrett in person. “Whether it’s looking at a ruling that’s in place or whether you’re just coming at it for the first time that she is going to view it as an originalist, as a constitutionalist and not try to make law,” said Braun.

However, Braun said some are worth revisiting like “Roe v. Wade” or what he calls common sense state laws regarding abortion.

“Maybe it was not correct from the get go and on something like that, I think at least we might look at it again,” said Braun.

When it comes to whether this confirmation should happen now, both Senators believe it should.

“I and other senators were elected in 2016 with a mandate to ensure that judges like this were put on the federal bench,” said Young.

Former Indiana U.S. Senator Joe Donnelly disagreed.

He said republicans should stick to what they said in 2016 when President Obama tried to confirm a Supreme Court nominee during his final year.

Donnelly, a democrat, doesn’t think the fact the president and senate are the same political party should matter.

“That’s like saying well, when we were driving in the express way four years ago we were in a red car. Today, we are in a blue car. You were in a car, it’s the same thing,” said Donnelly.

The former U.S. Senator is from the same hometown of South Bend as Barrett and said she is a very good person.

Even though Donnelly supported Barrett when she was confirmed as a U.S. Seventh Circuit Court of Appeals Judge, he said this time around, he wants to hear her testify on the Affordable Care Act before saying he thinks she would make a good Supreme Court Justice.

“Judge Barrett has issued some writings back in 2017 that went after Justice Roberts regarding his approval of the Affordable Care Act,” said Donnelly.

That case is expected to go before the Supreme Court one week after the election.