Response to Governor Holcomb’s plan to address equity and inclusion

INDIANAPOLIS – Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb is breaking his silence on equity and inclusion after several groups have demanded his action for months.

The governor released a plan Tuesday afternoon that includes a new cabinet position and law enforcement changes.

Holcomb said his plan is just steps in a broad effort to give every Hoosier equal opportunity in Indiana. He’s asking for change in policy and hearts.

After what happened to George Floyd in Minneapolis in May, Gov. Holcomb said he took a close look at Indiana.

“I called my entire cabinet together and shared my commitment to acknowledge past shortcomings and do something about it no matter how hard, raw or uncomfortable it might be,” said Holcomb.

That’s why the governor is creating Indiana’s first Chief Equity Inclusion and Opportunity Officer. That person’s job will be to break barriers and inspire systematic change.

“In short, this new cabinet member will help every state agency raise their game. I’m confident this is the right first step,” said Holcomb.

The Indiana Black Legislative Caucus would like the chance to help choose who fills the position.

“It’s great to have a position, it’s great to have a staff, but if there’s not some meaningful action behind that and there’s not meaningful change behind it, it really doesn’t do anything positive,” said IBLC Vice Chair State Rep. Earl Harris Jr.

He said the IBLC is pleased the governor is going to mandate body cameras for all frontline Indiana State Police troopers by the spring of 2021.

Harris Jr. hopes the state legislature can do the same for all law enforcement agencies, but it does get expensive. For ISP, it is expected to cost around $5 million and then another $1.5 million yearly for data storage. Somewhere around 700 officers will have one, but it’s unclear whether these cameras will turn on automatically or if the officer will have to remember to turn it on when answering a call.

“The Indiana State Police Alliance aims to promote better law enforcement to the citizens of Indiana and gain statewide support for Indiana Troopers,” said ISPA Executive Director Cory Martin. “We believe that mandating body cameras for all front-line road patrol units is a perfect example of promoting our mission.”

“Banning chokeholds and no knock warrants are big items for IBLC,” said Harris Jr.

The governor did not announce those bans.

However, he did create a third-party review of law enforcement training and curriculum, focusing on use of force, de-escalation training and implicit bias.

“We want to see what kind of action happens,” emphasized Harris Jr.

To monitor the progress of statewide efforts to break down barriers for Hoosiers, information will be tracked and shared through a public disparity data portal.

The management performance hub will create it. In it, you’ll find details on things like pre-K enrollment, high school graduation, college enrollment and employment rates. It will include data on foster care placement and incarceration and recidivism rates. It can also connect Hoosiers to health resources.

Gov. Holcomb says this transparency is critical to move forward toward equity and greater opportunity.

“We’ll put our cards on the table, face up,” said Holcomb.

The Indianapolis Urban League is hoping the governor will do even more.

They want Indiana to increase the minimum wage, revisit the school funding formula, extend the eviction moratorium and expand voting by mail.

Though there’s a lot needed for underserved communities right now, the biggest is hope.

“That’s what people need now more than ever, hope,” said Indy Urban League President Tony Mason. “As well as great jobs and quality housing and access to food, all the challenges we know Hoosiers are facing.”

Indiana Republican House Speaker Todd Huston issued the following a statement in response to the governor’s speech:

Governor Holcomb’s actions are thoughtful and important steps forward for Indiana. We will continue to have meaningful conversations with stakeholders, including the governor, legislators on both sides of the aisle and law enforcement, on how we can build on these efforts and further improve our criminal justice system. Speaker Huston

Holcomb’s democratic opponent, Dr. Woody Myers, also responded to the governor’s plan.

“Much too little, much too late,” said Myers.

Below is a copy of the governor’s full speech on inclusion and equity.