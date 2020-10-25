Record breaking 8,000-plus Marion County voters hit polls Saturday

MARION COUNTY, Ind. — A recording breaking number of voters hit the polls for early voting in Marion County on Saturday.

The Marion County Clerk’s Office says more than 8,000 Hoosiers came out.

This year, there are six different sites for early voting in the county.

Most voters waited at least two hours to vote, but some waited even longer. Early voters at Saint Luke’s United Methodist stood in line for eight hours to cast their ballot.

Voters say waiting long hours wasn’t ideal, but it was worth it.

“This is really doing my heart good to see this many Americans standing up for voting. This is our freedom right here,” said voter Joe Welhoelter.

The Marion County Clerk’s Office wants to remind the public that early voting at their satellite locations is available throughout the week form 11 a.m until 7 p.m.

