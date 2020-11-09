Preview of Indiana’s 2021 session and Organization Day

INDIANAPOLIS – We are less than 10 days away from Organization Day at the Indiana Statehouse.

It’s historically ceremonial in nature, but the pandemic could change that.

At this point, any legislation passed on Organization Day would most likely provide flexibility to delay or extend this upcoming session due to COVID-19.

“It’s likely,” said Indiana Republican House Speaker Todd Huston. “It’s just whether we do it on Org Day or whether we wait until we start in January.”

Organization Day is the ceremonial start of session where they swear lawmakers in for the year and take roll call.

This year, Democratic State Sen. J.D. Ford wants to address racial injustice issues, have input on how the state spends the rest of its CARES Act dollars and potentially impose a mask mandate.

“We shall see if that is something that we want to tackle,” said Sen. Ford.

Republican President Pro Tem State Sen. Rodric Bray doesn’t foresee lawmakers addressing any of those issues on November 17.

“That’s not preferred,” Bray explained. “Organizational Day really is a ceremonial day.”

Both Democratic and Republican lawmakers agree the three biggest issues to address this session include the budget, redistricting and COVID-19 response.

“Energy cost and healthcare cost,” added Huston. “And we will do business liability protections so businesses can get back to work.”

Passing a balanced budget with proper reserves is top of mind for Republicans.

“We recognize this year how important that is, and we will make sure we do that, keep our AAA bond rating, and then obviously we will need to do redistricting,” said Huston.

Sen. Ford wants Hoosiers to pay close attention to that issue.

“We need to make sure that those maps are fair because we are going to be stuck with them for the next 10 years,” said Sen. Ford.

As for how the pandemic could impact the session, lawmakers will finalize COVID-19 precautions at the Statehouse later this week.