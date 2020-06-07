Minneapolis City Council members announce plan to defund, dismantle city’s police department

Demonstrators protest Saturday, June 6, 2020, near the White House in Washington, over the death of George Floyd, a black man who was in police custody in Minneapolis. Floyd died after being restrained by Minneapolis police officers. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)

Nine members of the Minneapolis City Council on Sunday announced they intend to defund and dismantle the city’s police department following the police killing of George Floyd.

Council President Lisa Bender told CNN that with the nine votes the city council members would have a veto-proof majority of the council’s 13 members.

Pressed for details on what the dismantling might look like, Bender told CNN police funding would be shifted to other needs, and the city council would discuss how to replace the current police department.

“The idea of having no police department is certainly not in the short term,” Bender said.

The nine council members made the announcement at a community rally in Minneapolis.

Calls by some to defund or abolish police departments have grown in the wake of Floyd’s death and nationwide protests against police brutality — not just in Minneapolis, but around the country.

Members of the Minneapolis City Council previously said they would take steps to dismantle the police department, including Bender, who tweeted earlier this week, “Yes. We are going to dismantle the Minneapolis Police Department and replace it with a transformative new model of public safety.”

Jeremiah Ellison, city councilman for Ward 5, tweeted a similar message Thursday, writing, “We are going to dismantle the Minneapolis Police Department. And when we’re done, we’re not simply gonna glue it back together. We are going to dramatically rethink how we approach public safety and emergency response.”

News of the announcement was first reported by The Appeal.