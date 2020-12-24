Judge sides with City in lawsuit from Indianapolis bars, nightclubs

INDIANAPOLIS — A U.S. district judge has denied a request from more than 15 Indianapolis bars who want to stop the coronavirus restrictions put in place by Mayor Joe Hogsett.

Back in September, the bars filed a lawsuit against the mayor, the city, the Marion County Public Health Department and Dr. Virginia Caine. They claimed the orders violated the state and U.S. constitution, doing irreparable harm to businesses.

This week, a U.S. district judge ruled the businesses did not present a legal basis for an injunction on the local health orders and denied the request.

The judge said the court is sympathetic to the hardships that the restrictions have placed on businesses, and this ruling in no way diminishes those hardships, and it also recognizes the difficulties faced by public health officials.

The conclusion reads:

“The COVID-19 pandemic has affected nearly every person and business this this country over the last nine months, and this case presents a stark example of its devastating effects. The Court is indeed sympathetic to the hardships that the COVID-19 restrictions have placed on Plaintiffs, and this ruling in no way diminishes those hardships.

The Court also recognizes the difficulties faced by public health officials charged with protecting the public health during these unprecedented times. That said, Plaintiffs have not presented a legal basis for the issuance of a Case 1:20-cv-02482-JMS-DML Document 33 Filed 12/22/20 Page 42 of 43 PageID #: 665 43 preliminary injunction enjoining the restrictions placed upon them by Order 38-2020. For the reasons discussed in this Order, Plaintiffs’ Motion to Remand, [12], is DENIED, and Plaintiffs’ Motion for Preliminary Injunctive Relief, [17], is DENIED.”