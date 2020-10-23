IndyGo to provide free rides on Election Day

INDIANAPOLIS — The IndyGo Board of Directors on Thursday approved a resolution allowing IndyGo to offer free rides this upcoming Election Day.

On November 3, all IndyGo fixed route and open door service will be fare-free from the start of service until 10 p.m.

“The Board of Directors is honored to be able to approve this initiative to help riders get to the polls,” said IndyGo Board of Directors Chair Greg Hahn. “As an essential public service, we are proud to support our community in exercising their right to vote.”

