Indy GOP councilors call for mask mandate repeal

INDIANAPOLIS — Republican Indianapolis City-County councilors are calling on the Marion County Health Department to repeal its mask mandate.

The councilors are proposing a special resolution for the implementation of the following items:

The Marion County Health Department has been free to operate without any checks or balances for far too long. The fact that an unelected county official can shut down a business, private school, or create a fine with the simple stroke of a pen without any oversight, should be alarming to anyone who cherishes personal freedom and responsibility. No one is arguing masks don’t work. This is an oversight and accountability issue. We trust our neighbors and business owners to serve on juries, civic organizations, PTOs, and school boards; however, apparently the trust ends there. The leadership in our county does not trust them to determine their own mask policy. Hundreds of businesses have permanently closed due to these overreaching mandates. I hope Dr. Caine and the Marion County Health Department will be responsive to these concerns, and I welcome my fellow Councilors from across the county to join me on this resolution.

Councilor Josh Bain