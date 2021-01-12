Indianapolis City-County Council adopts measure to provide relief for most vulnerable, honors frontline workers

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis City-County Council on Monday took unanimous, bipartisan action in an effort to provide relief to the city’s most vulnerable residents while “continuing to wait for additional Congressional action,” the Indianapolis City-County Council said in a release.

The City-County Council said a $12.9M fiscal measure allocates an additional $6 million to direct rental assistance, $4.5 million toward homeless programming and $1.9 million for contact tracing, among other programs.

The Council says they also paused to honor the “service and sacrifice” of three groups of workers during the pandemic: frontline and essential healthcare workers, first responders and educators and school personnel.

Councillor Keith Graves offered a resolution to recognize members of Indianapolis’ healthcare community, which he said “includes doctors, nurses, pharmacists, custodial staff, administrative staff, patient care assistants, public health officials, mental health professionals, researchers, lab technicians, and many others.”

Councillor Crista Carlino offered a similar resolution to honor sworn and civilian staff of the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, the Marion County Sheriff’s Office, Indianapolis Fire Department and Indianapolis Emergency Medical Service.

Councillor Jessica McCormick put forth a resolution to illustrate appreciation for the city’s educators and educational staff, including “teachers, administrators, librarians and media specialists, school nurses and counselors, coaches, extra-curricular program leaders, food service staff, bus drivers, custodians, and all school support personnel, from Pre-K through post-secondary education.”

The Council says they have collaborated with several restaurants to offer discounts throughout January for these workers. Click here for a list of participating restaurants and available discounts.

Also, Indianapolis Power & Light will use its Monument Circle light display to honor frontline and essential workers, according to the Council, which says healthcare workers will be recognized in this display from January 11-17, teachers and educational staff from January 18-24 and first responders from January 25-31.

Finally, the Council says Councillors Osili and Adamson were reelected as council president and vice president, respectively. Councillors Lewis and Mowery were reelected as majority and minority Leaders.

“I want to congratulate Council Vice President Adamson, Majority Leader Lewis, and Minority Leader Mowery on reelection to their leadership positions,” said President Osili in a release. “I consider it a point of pride that this City and this Council have, for two consecutive years, put their trust in a group as diverse as our leadership team, as I believe it underscores this community’s capacity to truly build equity of race, place, and identity. I have no doubt that together we will face many challenges and together we will rise to meet them.”

“I am personally grateful to continue serving as both a Councillor and Council President in these unprecedented times and I look forward to working with every member of the Council to improve the lives of all our neighbors as we continue to strive for a peaceful, equitable Indianapolis.”