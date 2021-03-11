Indiana lawmakers working to get more say during public emergency

INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana lawmakers want a seat at the table when it comes to the governor’s emergency executive orders. However, some say their approach to guarantee that is unconstitutional.

It was a four hour debate at the Statehouse Thursday and will continue next week.

“This moment is incredibly rare,” said Laura Wilson, an associate professor of political science at the University of Indianapolis.

The fact lawmakers are trying to edit the governor’s powers during an emergency is historic in nature, but the pandemic brought a problem to light.

“The challenge is our legislature is part time,” explained Wilson.

If a public emergency happens when lawmakers aren’t in session, the constitution doesn’t guarantee them a say in how to respond.

“It says that the governor may call a special session,” said Senate President Pro Tem Rodric Bray. “No where does it say the General Assembly cannot.”

So, HB1123 allows the General Assembly to call itself into session during a public emergency.

Former Indiana Supreme Court Justice Frank Sullivan said he believes this bill is unconstitutional and anything passed during that session called by lawmakers wouldn’t hold up.

“Those bills would be challenged in court and all of them would be struck down,” said Sullivan. “We’d have an unholy mess on our hands, we would be back to square one with who knows how much money would be wasted in the meantime.”

“We are going to vet it and make sure that it feels constitutional to us,” said Sen. Bray.

The bill also bans the state from restricting the right to worship during a state of emergency.

“Passing this language will prevent state or local government officials from closing churches, controlling how a church operates, including requiring masks, setting capacity limits, requiring social distancing, dictating how communion is to take place,” said Eric Miller with Advance America.

Those in favor of this part of the bill said churches will do what is best for the congregation, but it isn’t the role of the government to decide.

Those against it said it will put Hoosier lives at risk during an emergency.

“Local public health officials take very seriously the responsibility to protect human health and the important balancing act between science, economic impact and personal freedoms,” said Dr. Virginia A. Caine, director of the Marion County Public Health Department.

The legislation says local health departments can’t pass more restrictive laws than the state during an emergency unless approved by a local government entity. Caine said that may slow the process down, costing lives.

“There are times where I have to make a decision in hours,” said Caine.

Governor Eric Holcomb has expressed a similar concern about potential legislative checks on his executive orders.

“He should have that concern,” said Wilson. “I think the legislature is right to question the powers of the governor, but I think it’s important for us to always remember we are in unusual times. I don’t know if we want to change the rules.”

Legislative leadership said a large amendment is coming next week based on what was discussed Thursday.

We will be sure to report what’s inside that proposed change and whether lawmakers agree on the language.