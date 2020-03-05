Indiana lawmakers consider new minor employment bill

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind.-- A bill that would make it easier in some ways to hire Hoosiers under the age of 18 is on its final stage Thursday.

If signed by Governor Eric Holcomb, small businesses such as Sophia's Prom Store say they would really benefit.

Tonight on CBS4 News, hear from the general manager of the store, who says they like to hire high-school-age employees to sell prom dresses because they are more relatable.

The bill would extend the hours minors are able to work each week and even allow them to work later in some cases. However, there is one provision State Sen. J.D. Ford (D-Indianapolis) does not like, and he plans to take his name off the bill because of it. Hear more tonight on CBS4.