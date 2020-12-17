Indiana Gov. Holcomb releases 2021 legislative agenda

INDIANAPOLIS – Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb has declared his priorities for the 2021 legislative session.

As in years past, he unveiled a five pillared plan.

Those include the economy, infrastructure, education and workforce development, public health and good government.

Many of these are continuing efforts.

So, why aren’t we seeing more new priorities from the governor?

“To say there is not a lot of new, this is what we need to do to continue to stay on the road that we are on, to grow,” explained Gov. Holcomb.

He said this list includes what matters most to his administration, and he believes it will get Indiana out of the pandemic. However, much of it depends on what kind of relief we see from the federal government. Holcomb said if we don’t get it, some of these things on the agenda may not happen.

“It’s that blunt,” said Gov. Holcomb. “Or we may have to wait longer as our economy continues to grow and pull us out of this.”

The state’s economy is a major focus of his agenda for 2021. Holcomb is first requesting lawmakers pass a balanced budget for the ninth straight year, even with the financial bind due to COVID-19.

“We went to every state agency and said you need to dial it back 15%. We asked our higher education institutions to dial it back 7%. We paused programs that we are passionate about,” explained Holcomb.

He wants to expand the manufacturing readiness grants so companies can modernize operations, and he still aims to triple defense investments by 2025. Holcomb is not looking to raise taxes but is open to the expected tobacco tax increase discussion with lawmakers this session.

“These are our priorities, and if we are able, this is what we will deliver,” said Holcomb.

K-12 education is the only area the governor has promised 100% funding and said he will work to increase that funding in the next biennial budget.

This year, the pandemic highlighted some of Indiana’s public health issues, and Holcomb’s plan does include this topic as a pillar.

Holcomb is trying again to provide pregnancy accommodations in the workplace. Reporter Kayla Sullivan asked him how he expects to pass it this year since last year it did not pass and didn’t even make it to a study committee. He said he needs to try harder and really highlight how this will help and not hurt businesses by keeping their female workforce and not having to train new people.

Under the “good government” pillar, Holcomb also included his plans to increase opportunities and equality for minorities. As we know, minorities have been disproportionately impacted by the pandemic.

You can read the governor’s full speech on his 2021 agenda here.

Several lawmakers sent statements in response to the governor’s announcement Thursday.

Republican Indiana House Speaker Todd Huston:

“We face an important and challenging session ahead, and I look forward to working with Governor Holcomb and our Senate colleagues to accomplish our shared legislative priorities while continuing to manage through the pandemic. We’ll be focused on a number of common objectives, including passing a fiscally responsible budget and business liability protections, in addition to supporting our students and educators, and improving our infrastructure. We look forward to having a safe and productive session.”

Republican Indiana Senate President Pro Tem Rodric Bray also released a response:

“I appreciate Gov. Holcomb’s leadership and his passion for developing our economy so all Hoosiers are able to cultivate happy and healthy lives. Though the coming year will have its challenges, I look forward to working with the governor and my colleagues in the House of Representatives to pass another balanced budget and support our employers as we continue to get Hoosiers back to work.”

On the other side of the aisle, Senate Minority Leader Greg Taylor sent the following:

“Hoosiers are struggling across our state right now. It’s imperative that any policy agenda recognize this and provide real solutions that Hoosiers can access immediately. Unfortunately, you wouldn’t even know we were in the middle of a public health crisis when looking at the governor’s agenda. This pandemic brought to light many of the ways Indiana is lacking in its support for our residents. Where is the support for working Hoosiers? We should be pushing for better workers’ compensation benefits for those who get sick on the job and finding ways for all Hoosiers to have access to paid leave to take care of their families. We certainly shouldn’t be giving businesses liability for not following basic safety measures to keep their workers healthy.

“Where is the help for Hoosiers who have lost their jobs or seen their wages reduced due to the health pandemic? The governor made no mention of fixing the months-long delays in Unemployment Insurance payments for folks who lost their jobs through no fault of their own. The governor made no mention of helping the hardest hit in our communities not lose their homes. Where is any assistance with rent or mortgage payments? Where is any mention of state support of food banks that are stretched incredibly thin right now? There is nothing in this agenda that gives our neighbors the real help that they need now. Where is a concrete commitment to Hoosier teachers? Our educators can’t stand another year of half-truths or false promises.

“Democrats in the Statehouse have long proposed many of the recommendations the governor’s own teacher pay commission shared. There needs to be a firm effort to approve our creative and fiscally-responsible ways to guarantee teachers are paid a living wage. The governor’s promise to just read a report isn’t good enough. Where is the governor’s promise to pass police and justice reform measures? This past summer, the governor told Hoosiers he would listen to civil rights leaders and communities of color to create a plan that ensures our justice system treats everyone fairly, no matter their background. There is not one single mention of his commitment to racial justice after a year where we saw clear problems in the ways law enforcement treats our citizens. Where is the priority to give more Hoosiers access to their vote? COVID-19 showed how important policies such as no-excuse absentee voting or secure ballot drop boxes are to supporting our free and fair elections.

“The governor may feel these issues are not priorities, but I can assure you that Senate Democrats will listen to the real needs of all Hoosiers. We will demand more support for our state’s working class. We will demand increased access to your right to vote. We will demand real teacher pay increases. We will demand that all Hoosiers find equal representation under the law.”