Indiana economists weigh in on recent federal relief

INDIANAPOLIS — About $900 billion in COVID-19 relief is expected to deliver much needed help across the country and throughout Indiana.

But how will Hoosiers be impacted in particular? And what’s the difference between this package and the last one?

We spoke with some local economists to find out.

“For many Hoosiers, this might not be enough,” said Andrew Butters, an assistant professor for the business and economics public policy department at the IU Kelley School of Business.

However, he said it’s better than nothing. His colleague, Indianapolis IU Kelley School of Business Economist Kyle Anderson, agreed.

“Without this stimulus, we would be looking at going into another recession,” said Anderson.

Most Hoosiers will get $600 unless they make more than $75,000 per year.

For the unemployed, the federal government is giving $300 weekly supplemental checks. The last package offered $600.

Another Paycheck Protection Program will help struggling businesses, and $25 billion will go toward rental assistance.

“I actually see this as being kind of a very similar package to what we saw in March, just relatively speaking a little bit scaled down,” said Butters.

And like last time, economists urge Hoosiers to get their own household finances in order first, and if they can afford it, spend their stimulus checks on local businesses or those struggling most.

“It’s going to come at a very critical time, both as a state and a country,” said Butters.

This relief package is borrowed money, so eventually, the country will need to pay for it. Still, economists claim another round was a smart move.

“Interest rates are really, really low now, and again, I think every expectation is that we have a really strong rebound in the back half of 2021,” said Butters.

“Over time, we are going to have to address these sorts of things,” said Anderson. “But it makes sense that in the short term. We want to get the economy back growing first and then address things like the deficit.”

Both Anderson and Butters agree a third federal relief package is possible. However, Butters said he thinks it will mainly depend on the spread of COVID-19 and the adoption of the vaccine.

This second package should take us through the month of March.