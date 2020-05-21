Indiana deadline to apply for mail-in ballot is today

FILE – In this Nov. 1, 2016, file photo, mail-in ballots for the 2016 General Election are shown at the elections ballot center at the Salt Lake County Government Center, in Salt Lake City. As President Donald Trump rails against voting by mail, many members of his own political party are embracing it to keep their voters safe during the coronavirus outbreak. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer, File)

INDIANAPOLIS. – Thursday is the last day to turn in an absentee ballot application in Indiana. Because of coronavirus concerns, not only was Indiana’s primary election pushed back to June 2 but in-person voting has also been limited too.

The deadline to submit an absentee ballot application is May 21 at 11:59 p.m. to vote in the primary election.

Typically, voters have to give a reason for requesting an absentee ballot but because of COVID-19, voters do not have to give a reason. Secretary Lawson is also encouraging voters to vote absentee as a precaution against the virus.

There may be some questions about submitting an absentee application, here’s how it works:

Go to IndianaVoters.com.

Scroll to where it says “Vote by Mail or Traveling Board” and click “apply/get forms.”

You’ll see “Visit My Voter Portal” first and if you scroll down further, you’ll see Absentee Ballot Forms.

You have two options:

Voter Portal: Fill out your information (Name, DOB and County of registration). As long as you are a registered voter in Indiana, your information will populate. If that’s correct, click ‘continue.’

Once there, you’ll see several options. Scroll down to ‘Absentee Ballot Information’ and click ‘Forms and deadlines.’ You’ll see Absentee Application Options pop up. There are two things you want to click, ABS-MAIL: Application for Absentee Ballot and County email addresses to send in an application for a primary ballot. You will want to fill out the document, save it to your computer and and email it to your county’s email address. You can also call your county clerk’s office to get more detailed information to send it in.

Absentee Ballot Forms: Click on ‘ABS-MAIL: Application for Absentee Ballot.’ From there, you fill out all the information and you can mail it in.

Because the deadline is Thursday at 11:59 p.m., election officials do not recommend the second option.

You will still be able to vote in-person if you choose to. In Marion County, they are going to have locations open but not as many as they usually do.

“We will be operating or staffing significantly reduced voter locations,” said Deputy Director of Marion County Clerk’s Office Russell Hollis. “We will only have 22 voting locations on Election Day. So that can imply long lines and long wait times on Election Day.”

Usually, Marion County has more than 200 locations open for voting. The staff at polling locations will take precautions to make sure voters are safe.

“All of our poll workers will wear personal protective equipment,” said Hollis. “We will use tape and chalk to mark six feet between each voter to enforce social distancing whenever voters vote in-person.”

Secretary Lawson’s office anticipates absentee turnout will be significantly higher than previous years.

Right now, more than 409,000 absentee ballots have been requested or sent out statewide. The total number of ballots cast in 2016, according to Secretary Lawson’s office, was 306,777.

