Indiana courts face backlog of eviction, foreclosure cases

INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana courts are facing a backlog of eviction and foreclosure cases and the need is growing since the moratorium expired after August 14.

In the spring, a study by the Indianapolis Neighborhood Housing Partnership found 29,678 Marion County households may struggle with rent because of the economic challenges caused by the pandemic. INHP found it would have been less than 10,000 households without the pandemic.

“No one organization or entity is going to be able to address this,” said Joe Hanson, the executive vice president of strategic initiatives for INHP. “We lump it all together as one problem, but this is 30,000 individual crises.”

On July 13, Marion County launched applications for its Rental Assistance Program. Within days, over 10,000 tenants filled one out. In order to process the high volume of requests received, the city temporarily suspended applications for the program.

More than $20 million of federal funding has been allocated to the program. Jeff Bennett, deputy mayor of community development, said this will not be enough to address the need in the community.

“The CARES Act funding was intended to last cities through the end of the year. Yet we know that the effects of the pandemic will last far beyond December 31,” he said.

Bennet explained this financial situation is why Indianapolis Mayor Joe Hogsett’s office has joined a bipartisan coalition of mayors from across the country to ask President Donald Trump and Congressional leadership for additional funds and greater flexibility.

$7.4 million of assistance has been paid out so far. There are more than 17,000 tenants still on the waiting list for help in Marion County. The city said 9,000 households have moved from the waiting list into the application process since August 22.

“We’re continuing to monitor the number of applications, number of households on the waiting list, and total dollars we have available, with the potential of asking the Council for a third appropriation to the fund in the fall,” said Bennett.

Prosperity Indiana provides information and resources on housing to residents, so it is keeping a close eye on the funding.

“Once pandemic unemployment continues to run out and the rest of the state’s rental assistance program funds are spent, then we are probably going to start seeing a second wave,” said Andrew Bradley, policy director for Prosperity Indiana.

Indiana Supreme Court launched a settlement program last week. It is a free avenue for landlords and tenants to reach a resolution, such as negotiated payment plans, back payments, or move-out dates.

“In the best of outcomes, more tenants will stay in their homes and more landlords will receive rent. That’s a win for the parties and the community,” Chief Justice Loretta Rush explained.

Landlords or tenants who want to request facilitation can do so at courts.in.gov/facilitate using the Fast-Track Facilitation application. The facilitation will allow both sides an opportunity to see if a settlement can be reached before an eviction case is filed or, if an eviction case has already been filed, to see if an agreement can be reached.

Outside of Marion County, more than 36,000 households submitted an application for the state’s rental assistance program. That program is no longer accepting applications.

On the website, there is a place for households to subscribe to receive updates on housing resources available during the COVID-19 pandemic. Indiana Housing and Community Development Authority said one of the resources that will become available soon is the Energy Assistance Program (EAP).

Applications for Program Year 2021 will be accepted starting September 14. In addition to the EAP benefit, an additional $350 CARES Act benefit is available to households that have experienced a loss of income due to COVID-19.

Additional details about EAP and a list of local service providers can be found at eap.ihcda.in.gov.