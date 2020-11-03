Indiana AG candidate Todd Rokita tests positive for coronavirus

FILE – In this Sept. 16, 2020 file photo, Republican attorney general candidate Todd Rokita speaks during a news conference in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings, File)

INDIANAPOLIS — Republican attorney general candidate Todd Rokita has tested positive for COVID-19, his campaign announced Tuesday in a release.

Campaign officials say Rokita was informed by a person not connected to any campaign activities that he was exposed to the virus. He recently tested positive after developing some symptoms and is doing well as he works from home.

As a result, the Rokita family have been quarantining following the state’s guidelines and will be watching election returns from home Tuesday.

Rokita’s campaign says he looks forward to Tuesday night’s election returns and to serving as Indiana’s next Attorney General.