IN Focus: Spartz, Bales discuss crowded race for Congress

INDIANAPOLIS - Two more candidates in Indiana's fifth congressional district appeared on this week's edition of IN Focus to discuss the crowded Republican primary, with more than a dozen candidates on the ballot.

State Sen. Victoria Spartz (R-Noblesville) is among the list of Republicans seeking to replace Rep. Susan Brooks (R-IN) who is retiring at the end of her term.

Spartz launched her campaign after deciding not to run for re-election to the state senate.

Last week, we also spoke with political newcomer Andrew Bales, a former history teacher who is also seeking the GOP nomination in the fifth district.

Bales said he is focused on reducing the debt, and also supports marijuana legalization.

Next week, we'll sit down with state treasurer Kelly Mitchell who is considered one of the leading candidates for the nomination.

Brooks' seat has been heavily targeted by Democrats this election cycle, with the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee backing former State Rep. Christina Hale for its 'Red to Blue' program aimed at flipping congressional districts across the country.

Former Marion County prosecutor Carl Brizzi and former BMV commissioner Kent Abernathy are also seeking the nomination along with Micah Beckwith, Allen Davidson, Chuck Dietzen, Beth Henderson, Matthew Hook, Matthew Hullinger, Mark Jay, Danny Niederberger, Mark Small, Russell Stwalley and Victor Wakley. Other Democrats in the race include 2018 nominee Dee Thornton and Andy Jacobs, the son of former congressman Andy Jacobs, Jr.

