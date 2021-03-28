IN Focus: Party leaders discuss Holcomb’s speech, Indiana’s future

INDIANAPOLIS – Indiana’s major political party leaders appeared on this week’s edition of IN Focus to discuss the governor’s speech last week, and the future of Indiana politics.

GOP state chair Kyle Hupfer was re-elected to another term last week, and now has a new counterpart in newly-elected Democratic state chair Mike Schmuhl, who takes over a state party that’s been significantly outmatched by Indiana Republicans at the ballot box in recent years.

“We’ve got to get back in the game,” Schumhl said. “I feel like a new coach and my team hasn’t made the tournament in a while.”

As for Gov. Eric Holcomb’s speech announcing expanded vaccine eligibility and rolling back some of the state’s restrictions dealing with the ongoing pandemic, Hupfer said the governor’s approach was justified.

“It’s exciting for Hoosiers,” said Hupfer. “It’s a testament to the data-driven approach that Indiana has taken from day one.”

But medical experts and other local officials have warned it may be too soon to roll back the state’s mask mandate, which is now set to expire April 6, just one day after the Final Four concludes in Indianapolis.

Schmuhl said news of expanded vaccine eligibility was worth celebrating, though he was quick to note that the Biden administration also deserved credit for the expansion, while also sharing his concern about the mask mandate’s expiration.

“It helps us see the light at the end of the tunnel,” said Schmuhl. “While this is welcome news, we need to come out of the pandemic in a way that truly gets us to the finish line.”

Schmuhl served as campaign manager for Sec. Pete Buttigieg’s presidential bid last year, and said he hopes to bring a similar approach to his new role as party chair.

As for Hupfer, he has also raised his profile at the national level after recently being named general counsel for the RNC.

Both parties have some time to chart out the path ahead, with Indiana in the midst of an off-year politically.

In 2022, several statewide offices are up for election, including the U.S. Senate seat currently held by Sen. Todd Young (R-IN).