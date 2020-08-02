IN Focus: Panelists discuss this week’s top stories

INDIANAPOLIS – What are Indiana political insiders saying about the President’s suggestion to delay the 2020 election? And how might Joe Biden’s choice of running mate shake up the race for President?

On this week’s edition of IN Focus, panelists Tony Samuel, Jennifer Wagner, Alexandra Hudson and Robin Winston discuss this week’s top stories, including the latest news from the campaign trail, and the passing of former Indiana governor Joe Kernan.

Join us again next week – our program airs every Sunday at 8:30 a.m. on CBS4 and again at 9:30 a.m. on FOX59.

You can also catch a podcast of our entire program, including exclusive bonus content with our panel, on iTunes, Spotify, Google Play, and Stitcher.