IN Focus: Panelists discuss this week’s top stories

What are Indiana political insiders saying about last week's Presidential debate and the looming 2020 elections?

And how will local Republicans sort out the crowded congressional primary in Indiana's 5th district?

In the video above, IN Focus panelists Laura Wilson, Tony Samuel, Robin Winston and Mike Murphy discuss this week's top stories, including the race for President, the race for Congress, and the latest developments from the Statehouse, where a controversy over virtual schools now has Gov. Eric Holcomb and Speaker Brian Bosma promising to return campaign contributions.

Lawmakers have until mid-March to complete this year's legislative session.

