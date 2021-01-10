IN Focus: Panelists discuss impact of stunning violence in DC, role of Hoosiers involved

INDIANAPOLIS – How will history view the actions of Vice President Mike Pence and the other Hoosiers who played a critical role in Wednesday’s events at the Capitol?

In the video above, panelists Jennifer Wagner, Mike Murphy, Robin Winston and Tony Samuel discuss some of the lasting lessons of this week’s tragic events and the historic role played by some of the Indiana politicians involved in the proceedings that were interrupted by the violent insurgents who stormed the Capitol.

Join us again next Sunday. Until the end of football season, our program airs every Sunday at 7:30 a.m. on CBS4 and again at 9:30 a.m. on FOX59.

(After the Colts season has concluded, our program will air every Sunday at 8:30 a.m. on CBS4, and again at 9:30 on FOX59)

You can also catch a podcast of our entire program, including exclusive bonus content with our panel, on iTunes, Spotify, Google Play, and Stitcher.