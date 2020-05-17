IN Focus: Panelists discuss Curtis Hill controversy, latest news from campaign trail

INDIANAPOLIS – What will happen next for attorney general Curtis Hill?

And how will his 30-day suspension impact his bid for re-election this year?

On this week’s edition of IN Focus, panelists Laura Wilson, Abdul-Hakim Shabazz, Jennifer Wagner and Mike Murphy discuss this week’s top stories, including the coronavirus crisis, Hill’s suspension and the attorney general’s criticism of the decision to limit churches in Marion County to 25 attendees as they re-open this week in the Indianapolis area.

Our panel also discusses the latest news from the campaign trail this election year, and the latest controversy at the Statehouse involving State Rep. Jim Lucas’ social media posts.

