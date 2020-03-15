IN Focus: Panelists discuss coronavirus response, this week’s top stories

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDIANAPOLIS - This week's quickly moving developments have abruptly disrupted the everyday routine of American life, with society now being advised to practice social distancing guidelines to slow the spread of the coronavirus.

In the video above, IN Focus panelists Jennifer Wagner, Mike Murphy, Robin Winston and Tony Samuel discuss this week's top stories, with a frank discussion on the political dialogue revolving around the crisis.

Join us again next week on IN Focus for a special report on the coronavirus response - as we talk with local officials and experts about the Indiana impact of the global pandemic.

You can watch our program every Sunday at 8:30am on CBS4 and again at 9:30 on FOX59.

You can also catch a podcast of our entire program, including exclusive bonus content with our panel, on iTunes, Spotify, Google Play, or Stitcher.