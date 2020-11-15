IN Focus: Indiana officials discuss sharply worsening pandemic, post-election politics

US President Donald Trump looks on after delivering an update on “Operation Warp Speed” in the Rose Garden of the White House in Washington, DC on November 13, 2020. (Photo by MANDEL NGAN / AFP) (Photo by MANDEL NGAN/AFP via Getty Images)

INDIANAPOLIS – After a contentious election cycle that ended in President Trump’s defeat, the nation’s focus has again turned to the ongoing pandemic, with numbers sharply on the rise in recent days and weeks, even as the President and leading pharmaceutical companies tout the success of a potential vaccine on the horizon.

The state of Indiana announced more than 8.400 new positive cases on Saturday, once again shattering the state’s all-time record.

The rising numbers led Gov. Eric Holcomb to move the state out of stage five of the governor’s re-opening plan, instead moving to a more regional approach, with cities like Indianapolis also making tough decisions to add tougher precautions to limit the spread of the virus.

This week’s developments come as the nation prepares for the arrival of a new administration in 2021, with President-elect Joe Biden naming Indianapolis native Ronald Klain as his chief of staff, even as President Trump refuses to concede the results of this month’s election.

In the video above, we discuss this week’s top stories with CBS News correspondent Ed O’ Keefe, who has been reporting from Biden headquarters in Delaware.

Meantime, Sen. Mike Braun (R-IN) spoke with reporters this week about the election results, calling for the legal and recount process to play itself out.

“There has to be real evidence, but I think you’ve got to give it the time to play itself out,” said Braun. “We knew the election was going to be tight… let it play itself out, when we get to the end of that journey we should all, regardless of the outcome, accept the results.”

Sen. Todd Young (R-IN) joined a growing list of Republicans calling for Biden to have access to the daily intelligence briefing, something the White House has resisted.

“President-elect Biden needs to be fully aware of any of the threats posed to our nation from day one and each day he’s denied that info gives our enemies an opportunity to exploit that loop hole,” said Rep. Andre Carson (D-IN) on this week’s edition of IN Focus.

Carson also praised Biden’s decision to name Klain as chief of staff, and expressed his concerns about the grand jury’s decision in the Dreasjon Reed case.

