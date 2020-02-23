IN Focus: Increasing Indiana’s lagging voter turnout

INDIANAPOLIS – A new non-profit, non-partisan organization is aiming to increase Indiana’s lagging voter turnout numbers this election year.

The Indiana Citizen education foundation aims to increase voter turnout 20 percent in 2020.

In the video below, we sit down with the organization’s founder, Bill Moreau, who once worked for Sen. Evan Bayh. The organization’s board is made up of Democrats and Republicans, and recently hired a former journalist to help compile voter information for their web site.

“Indiana consistently ranks low for voter registration, turnout and civic literacy,” Moreau said. “We need more Hoosiers to vote and have access to reliable, unbiased information about the candidates and issues.”

