IN Focus: Henderson, Dietzen on coronavirus crisis, congressional primary

INDIANAPOLIS – One of the leading candidates in the GOP’s fifth district congressional primary is all too familiar with the coronavirus crisis.

In an interview this week, Beth Henderson (R-IN-5) revealed that her daughter is now fighting the virus after testing positive this week.

Henderson is among a large field of candidates seeking the Republican nomination for a congressional seat in Indiana’s 5th district, currently held by retiring Rep. Susan Brooks (R-IN).

“We are all being impacted by COVID-19,” said Henderson. “(It’s) been personal for so many of us… fortunately she is a healthy young woman and we’re hoping and praying for the best.”

A former nurse, Henderson said it’s given her a unique perspective on the ongoing health crisis.

“We need to follow the guidelines from the CDC and make sure we are being protected,” she said, while also calling on China to be held accountable for the crisis.

Candidate Chuck Dietzen also appeared on this week’s edition of IN Focus, sharing details of his “Blueprint For America’s Future Good Health.”

“It’s pretty clear we need to take better care of ourselves,” said Dietzen, a pediatric rehab specialist. “As I often say, if we have good health, we don’t really need so much health care.”

Last week, we spoke with State Treasurer Kelly Mitchell and former Marion County Prosecutor Carl Brizzi, and next week State Sen. Victoria Spartz is scheduled to appear on IN Focus.

While the district has been reliably Republican through the years, Democratic candidate Christina Hale has outpaced her GOP rivals when it comes to campaign cash, with Democrats at the national level targeting this district as one they’re hoping to flip in November.