IN Focus: Discussing new President’s first week in office, calls for unity

INDIANAPOLIS – With a new administration taking office in the nation’s capital, several prominent Hoosiers are getting started working for the Biden administration, just days after the outgoing administration and another mix of key Hoosiers departed the Trump White House.

President Biden’s chief of staff Ron Klain is an Indianapolis native, and Biden’s transportation nominee Pete Buttigieg is the former mayor of South Bend, with other Hoosiers serving key roles in the VA and EPA.

But what’s next for several Hoosiers who served in the previous administration, including former Vice President Mike Pence?

In the video above, the former VP’s brother, Rep. Greg Pence (R-IN) shares his thoughts on the former vice president’s legacy and future in politics, while state Democratic party chair John Zody and other state leaders discuss the new President’s calls for unity.

“Today is a day to celebrate, but also a day to recommit ourselves to the work that lies ahead,

said Rep. Andre Carson (D-IN). “I’m ready to hit the ground running with our new Administration to help America heal and move forward.”

“The peaceful transfer of power is an essential component of the American experiment,” said Sen. Todd Young (R-IN). “I stand ready to work with the new administration to find common ground wherever possible.”

In the video above, Importantville‘s Adam Wren discusses the senator’s approach ahead of his likely bid for re-election in 2022, and the role several Hoosiers could play in the new administration.

Young introduced Buttigieg at the nominee’s confirmation hearing Thursday, and said he would support his confirmation.

Young is also among a bi-partisan group of senators known as the “Common Sense Caucus” that could play a critical role in reaching middle ground on President Biden’s proposed stimulus package, though Young said this week that he was ‘not impressed’ with some of the economic provisions in Biden’s stimulus plan.

Newly-elected Rep. Victoria Spartz (R-IN) sounded less optimistic, in a post on Twitter this week.

“It appears @POTUS is going with a partisan approach on key issues like energy policy, immigration, and border security judging by his first 15+ executive actions. Doesn’t seem very unifying,” Spartz said.