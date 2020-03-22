IN Focus: Brooks, Carson, Young discuss Indiana impact of coronavirus crisis

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDIANAPOLIS - On a special edition of IN Focus, we're hearing from members of Indiana's congressional delegation as they discuss the Indiana impact of the ongoing fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.

This week, Sen. Todd Young (R-IN), Rep. Andre Carson (D-IN) and Rep. Susan Brooks (R-IN) shared their thoughts on the health crisis and economic impact in our state and beyond.

Brooks was also asked whether Congress would have to function in a different capacity in the coming weeks, with health officials advising people against appearing at large gatherings to try and slow the spread of the virus.

Brooks told CBS4's Kayla Sullivan that the rules demand lawmakers have to vote in person. Remote voting is not allowed, but it could be if leadership made the call to change it.

"That would be a difficult and very possible debate, I think everyone is thinking about how to operate differently right now," said Brooks.

She said they may try to vote in waves of people so everyone isn't there at one time.

Our sit-down interview with Brooks also included the House proposal to help working families in the United States during this pandemic.

The Senate is now considering a measure that would put billions into things like paid leave, free testing and food insecurity.

"Billions of dollars to try to really stop this virus and get life back to normal, but it is going to be a while," said Brooks. "Everyone kind of has to do their part. We are asking everyone to be more lenient, landlords, banks and everyone to figure out how to give some flexibility for customers to make payments."

Brooks passed legislation before the COVID-19 outbreak that provided federal funds to prepare for a pandemic.

"I'm pleased to say it was a strong bipartisan piece of legislation," said Brooks.

Now, she wants Congress to pass more strong bipartisan efforts to get us through this public health emergency.

“I don't think we can do too much,” said Brooks.