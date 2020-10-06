Hoosiers can begin early voting on October 6

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — Early voting begins on October 5 in Indiana for the 2020 General Election. Voters in Marion County can begin casting their vote at 8:00 a.m. at the City County Building downtown.

“This is our first day of in-person early voting,” Russell Hollis, Deputy Director of the Marion County Clerk’s Office, said. “So, our election workers will wear masks or some sort of face covering. The voters will also have these finger coats that they can place on their index finger that they can use on the electronic poll book so that they they’re not touching voting equipment directly with their skin.”

The CCB is the only place open for Marion County voters until October 24. Here are the hours for early voting in Marion County:

Weekdays from October 5 – October 23 beginning at 8:00 a.m. until 5:00 p.m.

Weekdays from October 26 – October 30 from 8:00 a.m. until 7:00 p.m.

Each weekend until the election the CCB opens from 10:00 a.m. until 5:00 p.m.

Monday, November 2 the location is open from 8:00 a.m. until 12:00 p.m.

Then, several other early voting locations open from October 24 through November 1:

Krannert Park Community Center

St. Luke’s UMC

Warren Township Government Center

Perry Township Government Center

MSD Lawrence Admin Building

Remember, every voter must wear a mask and bring either a valid driver’s license or state issued ID.