Hoosier leaders, Indiana Black Legislative Caucus endorse Joe Biden for president

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — On Thursday, the Indiana Black Legislative Caucus and 31 leaders from across he state endorsed Joe Biden for President of the United States.

The full list of Indiana leaders endorsing Biden includes:

The Indiana Black Legislative Caucus

Lee Hamilton, former Member of Congress from Bloomington

Tim Lanane, Indiana State Senate Minority Leader from Anderson

Phil GiaQuinta, Indiana State House Democratic Leader from Fort Wayne

Cordelia Lewis Burks, Vice Chairwoman of the Indiana Democratic Party from Indianapolis

Kathy Davis, former Lieutenant Governor of Indiana

Edward DeLaney, Indiana State Representative from Indianapolis

Vanessa Summers, Indiana State Representative from Indianapolis

Carey Hamilton, Indiana State Representative from Indianapolis

John Bartlett, Indiana State Representative from Indianapolis

Robin Shackleford, Indiana State Representative from Indianapolis

Matt Pierce, Indiana State Representative from Bloomington

Terry Goodin, Indiana State Representative from Austin

Chris Chyung, Indiana State Representative from Dyer

Pat Boy, Indiana State Representative from Michigan City

Carolyn Jackson, Indiana State Representative from Hammond

Vernon Smith, Indiana State Representative from Gary

Sheila Klinker, Indiana State Representative from Lafayette

Sue Errington, Indiana State Representative from Muncie

Ryan Hatfield, Indiana State Representative from Evansville

Earl Harris Jr., Indiana State Representative from East Chicago

B. Patrick Bauer, Indiana State Representative from South Bend

David Niezgodski, Indiana State Senator from South Bend

Vop Osili, President of the Indianapolis City Council

Christina Hale, former State Representative from Indianapolis

John Gregg, former Speaker of the Indiana House

Derek Camp, President of the Indiana Young Democrats

Elise Shrock, President of the Indiana Democrats Latino Caucus

Kip Tew, former Indiana Democratic Party Chair and Obama for America Indiana Chair

Ann DeLaney, former Indiana Democratic Party Chair

Daniel Parker, former Indiana Democratic Party Chair

Josh Owens, former Indiana Gubernatorial Candidate

Throughout his public life, Joe Biden has been a voice for the little guy and working-class Americans. As our country looks to recover from this pandemic, there’s nobody better to lead us than Joe Biden. He’s steered us through an economic recovery before and will work tirelessly to make sure our economy works for all Americans – not just those at the top. Joe also has the experience on the global stage that our country desperately needs to restore our standing in the world. Joe has a bold vision for the future, and I’m proud to support him as we look to beat Donald Trump in November. Former Congressman Lee Hamilton of Bloomington

I’m proud to support Joe Biden for president because Joe’s values are Hoosier values. Joe knows what it means to struggle to get by. Growing up as part of a working-class family in Scranton, Joe learned that a job was about a lot more than a paycheck. He knows that we need to do more to ensure that working men and women can provide for their families and live the American Dream. After four years of chaos from Donald Trump, I know Joe will provide the strong, steady leadership our country needs. Indiana Senate Minority Leader Tim Lanane from Anderson

When the American auto industry was on the brink of collapse, it was Barack Obama and Joe Biden who were there to rescue millions of jobs across the country and right here in Indiana. Now, we need a president who values the dignity of work and that work ethic that makes the Hoosier state great. Joe also knows that access to affordable healthcare should be a right in this country – not just a privilege for the few. I know Joe has what it takes to beat Donald Trump and am proud to offer him my support. Indiana State House Democratic Leader Phil GiaQuinta from Fort Wayne

I’m supporting Joe Biden because I know him and he knows us. I supported Joe Biden even before he announced his campaign, because after four divisive years of Donald Trump, there’s no one more prepared than Joe to bring our country together and confront the immense challenges ahead of us. Joe knows more than anybody what it takes to bring our economy back from a recession. He can restore our standing in the world and command respect from our allies. And Joe will also fight to protect Social Security and Medicare from partisan attacks – working to grow our social safety net, not shrink it. Joe is a man of empathy and character, and I look forward to working with my fellow Hoosiers to elect him as President of the United States. Cordelia Lewis Burks, Vice Chairwoman of the Indiana Democratic Party from Indianapolis

Biden for President has previously announced support from prominent Indiana leaders including Mayor Pete Buttigieg, Congressman Pete Visclosky and former Senator Joe Donnelly.