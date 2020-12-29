Group protests Fishers’ recent health order

FISHERS, Ind. — A group demonstrated against Fishers’ recent health order Tuesday, which requires bars restaurants, taverns and clubs to close between 10 p.m. and 5 a.m.

The order started last week and lasts until January 8.

The city’s health department says it’s to help discourage people from gathering together during the holidays. But people with the group Liberty is Essential say Hoosier business owners have the right to continue to serve their patrons safely and earn a living.

“It isn’t up to government to socially engineer the citizens or to curtail behavior,” said Donald Rainwater, executive director of Liberty is Essential.

Rainwater ran for governor this year as a Libertarian.