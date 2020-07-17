Former House Speaker Brian Bosma to retire at end of July

INDIANAPOLIS– Former House Speaker Brian Bosma (R-Indianapolis) formally announced his retirement as state representative for House District 88 Friday, saying he will leave office on July 31.

Bosma issued this statement as part of the announcement:

“After having the privilege of serving our state for more than 34 years, I am leaving with many friendships, experiences and memories – but even greater than all of those is my optimism for Indiana’s future. We have made tremendous strides in nearly every category, from our enviable fiscal health to our top-ranked infrastructure and business climate. While there is more work to do and new challenges ahead, Indiana is fortunate to have strong conservative leaders at the helm who can carry our momentum forward.”

Bosma served as Speaker of the House from 2004-2006 and then from 2011-March 2020. He’s served in the state legislature since 1986.

Back in March, Bosma handed over the Speaker gavel to State Rep. Todd Huston (R-Fishers).

Huston issued this statement Friday:

“Indiana’s history is filled with strong leaders who shaped lasting, meaningful policy to make our great state what it is today, and Speaker Bosma is among those Hoosiers. Whether it was protecting homeowners by constitutionally capping property taxes or ensuring all children have opportunities for a quality education, he’s been an integral part of so many game-changing reforms. We will certainly miss his experience at the Statehouse. I am thankful for our friendship, and I wish him and his wife, Cheryl, the very best moving forward.”

Bosma will be taking over as national chairman of the Republican Legislative Campaign Committee. A replacement for House District 88 has not been formally named.

Indiana GOP Chairman Kyle Hupfer issued this statement on Bosma’s retirement:

“Although we’ve known this day was coming, that doesn’t make it any less bittersweet. Brian Bosma’s positive impact on Indiana simply cannot be overstated. Even now, as we navigate our way through a global pandemic, Brian’s leadership and fiscal stewardship has Indiana in a strong position to weather this storm. Congratulations, Brian, on a well-earned retirement from the General Assembly. Our thanks to you and Cheryl for your decades of service to our state.”