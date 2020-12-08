City leaders aim to make Indianapolis nation’s safest city for people with Autism through Indy Autism Project

INDIANAPOLIS — City leaders announced the Indy Autism Project Monday, a broad initiative aimed at making Indianapolis the safest city in the country for people with Autism Spectrum Disorder.

Indianapolis City-County Councillor Ali Brown was joined by Indianapolis Mayor Joe Hogsett, IMPD Chief Randal Taylor and other city leaders Monday to announce the project at Lucas Oil Stadium, a certified sensory-inclusive venue for individuals with autism, dementia, PTSD and similar sensory-sensitive conditions.

“Today, one in every 46 children are diagnosed somewhere on the autism spectrum,” Brown said. “My son is one of those children. He’s a bright, happy kid who just experiences the world differently. I want for him what all parents want for their children: safety, opportunity, the chance to pursue happiness.

“I believe Indianapolis can be the safest city in the country for him, for all people with ASD, and others who are not neurotypical.”

Officials and partners announced their intention to seek accreditation as an Autism Certified City by the International Board of Credentialing and Continuing Education Standards, which is widely considered the gold standard of such certifications.

According to the Indianapolis City-County Council, the effort is beginning with a focus on five “pillars”: public safety, public transit, parks & recreation, employment/workforce development and hospitality/tourism. Across the five pillars, staff will receive training and resources to support safe, productive, positive interactions with individuals on the spectrum or others who are neurodiverse.

On Monday, the Indianapolis City-County Council announced it will take up a special resolution that “commits the City of Indianapolis and Marion County to working toward becoming the safest place for someone on the Autism Spectrum to live, work and visit.”

The proposal is co-sponsored by all 25 members of the Council.

“Councillor Brown’s initiative is an opportunity to weave an understanding of the gifts and needs of those living with ASD into the culture of our community and to empathize in a way that I believe benefits us all,” said Council President Vop Osili.