City-County Council passes proposal to give civilian heavy board control over IMPD’s general orders

INDIANAPOLIS — The City-County Council voted to pass Proposal 237 Monday, which is set to reshape the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department’s General Orders Board.

The General Orders Board sets department policy.

Per Proposal 237, the new General Orders Board will be made up of seven members. The proposal calls for the mayor and the Council to appoint four citizen members, while the police chief and officers appoint the other three. The board will be charged with writing the rules that govern IMPD, everything from uniforms to Internal Affairs and fatal Use of Force investigations.

Previously, a three-member General Orders Committee, made up of two appointees by the chief of police and one by the officers, writes and oversees 534 pages of rules.

“What Proposition 237 really embodies is what I believe is the will of our city is given the challenges of what our city has faced,” said Indianapolis Mayor Joe Hogsett. “I support 237 because I think it’s a step in the right direction and it is keeping in my estimation what the people of the city of Indianapolis demand, more accountability in terms of the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department.”

Before its passing, 17 of 25 councilors signed on as co-sponsors of Proposal 237.