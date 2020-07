An aerial photo shows a man walking over the painted word “Black” part of “Black Lives Matter” giant street mural spanning three city blocks near City Hall in San Francisco, California on June 12, 2020. (Photo by JOSH EDELSON/AFP via Getty Images)

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis City-County Council on Monday adopted a special resolution calling on the City government to have “Black Lives Matter” painted on a downtown street.

The City-County Council is proposing the “message condemning racism and inequality” be painted on Indiana Avenue, between West Street and Paca Street.

@IndyCouncil has adopted a Special Resolution calling the City government to convey a message condemning racism and inequality by the painting of "Black Lives Matter" on Indiana Avenue, between its intersection with West Street and its intersection with Paca Street — Indianapolis City-County Council (@IndyCouncil) July 13, 2020

This is a developing story and will be updated once more information is available.