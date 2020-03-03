Bill to increase age for nicotine use in Indiana progresses

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind.-- The Indiana House and Senate passed their own versions of the tobacco, vaping and e-cigarette bills Tuesday.

Indiana retailers are likely to face tougher penalties for selling tobacco products to people under the age of 21.

Last year, the federal government increased the tobacco buying age.

Indiana's proposal would double the fines for those breaking the new law.

Brent Bolton, the manager of Bolton's Tobacco in Indianapolis, said the law should be easy to follow.

“We didn’t have a huge clientele of 18, 19 and 20-year-olds. They mostly were coming in buying cigars and stuff like that, so it hasn’t had a huge impact on the business,” said Bolton.

Violation fines would start at $400 and increase with repeat offenses. After six strikes, retailers would lose their license and can’t reapply for six months.

“Kind of part of it," said Bolton. "I kind of stressed to my employees especially you know, if they don’t look over the age of 40 or whatever, or you are not 100% sure, always card unless you are 100%.”

So far, Bolton said he has seen some underage people waiting outside the store to try to convince customers 21 or older to buy them tobacco products illegally.

“And we gotta run them off,” said Bolton.

Alexa Byers just turned 21 years old. She said she is already getting pressure from her under age friends to buy them tobacco products.

“What do you tell them when they ask you?” asked reporter Kayla Sullivan.

“I’m not willing to get in trouble for it, sorry,” said Byers.

Those buying for minors and using tobacco products under age 21 can get in trouble too, facing a fine of up to $500.

“Some of them got hateful with us acting like it was our policy you know, when we didn’t have anything to do with it,” said Bolton.

Overall, Bolton says this law is reasonable.

Byers agrees. She wishes it existed before she got hooked.

“Honestly, yes because I wouldn’t smoke now, and I have younger sisters, and I wouldn’t want them to do it. So, now that the law is in play, they can’t do it,” said Byers.

The state tobacco proposal needs to be approved one more time before it heads to the governor’s desk.

That’s expected to happen sometime this week.